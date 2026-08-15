United Way of Door County hosting fundraising campaign for emergency housing assistance

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The campaign, which started on Aug. 3, will give out at least $30,000 split among three organizations that provide temporary housing.

The three organizations are the Help of Door County, which serves survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, The Salvation Army and the St. Vincent de Paul— St. Joseph Conference.

WATCH MIHIR SINHASAN'S FULL STORY:

United Way of Door County providing emergency housing assistance

United Way of Door County executive director Amy Kohnle calls the campaign a Band-Aid, a short-term solution to a growing need.

"We typically don't fund emergency housing," she said. "So, that's why this is a special campaign."

A campaign that is keeping local programs running until the end of 2026.

Help of Door County executive director Moriah Benzow told me over the phone that the share would help them assist an increasing number of neighbors in need to find emergency housing like hotel rooms.

"We'll (usually) pay for three or four nights in a hotel, and then we'll try to reach out to other agencies," she said. "Being able to get that $10,000 is going to be able to help us rely on just us."

Kohnle says that the rising cost of everything is putting added pressure on organizations like hers to do more.

"We just have to be conscious to the fact that as a funding organization, we need to continue to raise more funds," Kohnle said when asked how the United Way of Door County would combat high costs while still helping neighbors in need. "Those are the sorts of things that we're seeing right now."

The fundraising campaign will run until Aug. 24. You can donate on the United Way of Door County's website.