'Tis the season… for porch pirates: how to avoid porch piracy this holiday season

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The holidays mean more packages arriving at doorsteps and, unfortunately, more porch pirates.

’Tis the season for porch pirates, thieves that target packages left unattended on doorsteps and porches.

Watch below to learn more about how you can avoid porch pirates this holiday season:

A SafeWise report shows that over 104 million packages were stolen nationwide last year.

Some states, including Oklahoma, have enacted stricter laws against package theft. A 2020 law makes it a felony to steal packages three times within 60 days.

To learn more about porch piracy in Door County, NBC26 reached out to the Door County Sheriff’s Office, they said in 2024 and 2025 there were no porch pirates in the area.

In the village of Jackson, about 30 miles northwest of Milwaukee, police are taking extra steps to combat porch piracy.

This December, residents can have packages shipped directly to the police station at no cost.

Consumer Reports recommends a few ways to avoid porch pirates:



Picking up packages from a secure locker, like Amazon or FedEx package lockers.

Giving delivery drivers special instructions, like leaving packages at a back door.

Requiring a signature when your item is dropped off.

And if you do encounter a porch pirate this holiday season, remember to file a police report with your local police department and a report with the carrier and retailer.