'This is where art goes to grow': Door Kinetic Arts Festival celebrates 10 years

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — For ten years, the Door Kinetic Arts Festival has been giving artists a place to call home in Door County.

"This is where art goes to grow," Door Kinetic Arts Festival creative director Eric Simonson said. "It's an interdisciplinary arts festival."

Simonson says that includes various performers, ranging from musicians to poets.

Events have been happening across the peninsula since Sunday. On Friday afternoon, that included a show called "The Song of the Cocktail" at Tambourine Lounge in Sturgeon Bay, a performance featuring songs inspired by cocktail culture.

WATCH MIHIR SINHASAN'S FULL STORY:

Door Kinetic Arts Festival celebrates 10th anniversary

Simonson says that he appreciates the festival's diversity of performers, both in craft and where they're from.

"We invite people from all over the country, even internationally," Simonson said. "It's a kind of incubation, but it's also a cross breeding of different kind of artists."

He also holds a lot of pride in the festival turning 10 years old.

"It gives me a tremendous feeling of accomplishment," he said. "These are tough times for the arts. It's not easy to keep something like this going."

After ten years, he says the festival has become more than an event: it has become part of the fabric of Door County's art community.

The 10th annual Door Kinetic Arts Festival wraps up on Saturday with three events at Bjorklunden in Bailey's Harbor:

