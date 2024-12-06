Third fire breaks out in Door county, a day after two fatal fires

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A garage erupted in flames Thursday afternoon, damaging a home and sending black plumes of smoke that were visible for miles in every direction.

This happened near County Highway X and Church Road, South of Brussels.

Dozens of emergency vehicles responded to fight the blaze.

The owner of the house told NBC26 that his wife went to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but no one else was hurt.

He said his garage is a total loss, and the home suffered collateral damage.

On Wednesday, two other fires broke out in the town of Nasewaupee, killing one person each.

The Door County Sheriff's Office says Lance Lecloux, 27, of Sturgeon Bay died in an early morning fire along County Highway M.

Another person died that evening, just minutes away in a fire along Cloverleaf Road. That person has not yet been identified.

"Yesterday in particular was a tough day for the community and the team certainly," Jacob Schartner, Nasewaupee fire chief, said. "I really want to emphasize how devastated we are as a community and as a fire department with the losses we occurred yesterday. Our thoughts are with the families."

Officials have not determined the cause of any of the fires.