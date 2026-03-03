‘They need more space’: Sister Bay village office set for new Mill Road site

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Village of Sister Bay may be getting a new administration building. On Monday, residents attended a public meeting to learn more about the proposal and share their thoughts, with reactions ranging from cautious support to concerns.

Built in the 1930s, the current village office is not only outdated but also considered a safety hazard.

Hanna Lopez

"There are many concerns with how files are stored, the asbestos in the ceiling, and other safety issues. It’s definitely time for a change," village administrator Ben Andrews said.

Andrews, the new village administrator for the Village of Sister Bay, says the village board agreed in December to move forward with a plan for a new administration building at the site of the old parks building on Mill Road.

Andrews says the plan calls for a full rebuild rather than just renovating the existing building.

"The plan is for that to be demolished as part of the project," Andrews said.

Not all residents are fully on board with the plan, with some expressing concerns about whether the new building will meet the village’s needs for decades to come.

"In 95 years, will this be a sufficient size," one neighbor said.

Some neighbors, including Kathy Wagner, say the village needs more space and it’s time for a new building.

"They need more space. They’re crammed in where they are now," Kathy Wagner, said.

Neighbor Dick Burress also supports the project, emphasizing that the new building should maintain an open layout to keep employees connected and accessible to the community.

"It’s important to me that our people that work in the Village be visible to the people that come in and ask questions," Dick Burress said.

The village administrator says that, even though the project is still in its first phase, officials hope to have construction completed by 2028.