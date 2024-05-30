The search for Sevastopol's new superintendent is down to two finalists

SEVASTOPOL (NBC 26) — The search for a new School District of Sevastopol superintendent is down to two finalists: Randi Anderson and Steve Lutzke.

District leaders say the original application pool had nine candidates who were highly qualified for the opening.

Sevastopol leaders say Anderson is a curriculum and strategic planning consultant for Leading Transformative Solutions, LLC. She has experience as both a teacher and curriculum coordinator in the past, along with holding positions as a Senior Consultant for Mid-Continent Research for Education and Learning (McREL) and a Director of Assessment and Accountability in Colorado. She served as a Supervisor of Standards, Assessment and Program Improvement for the School District of La Crosse before becoming a Director of Teaching and Learning in Minnesota. In recent years, Anderson was superintendent in rural school districts in both Pelican Rapids, Minn. and Shawano before assuming her current position.

District leaders say Luztke is the Interim District Administrator at the Evansville Community School District in Evansville in Rock County. Lutzke also has had a long career in education. He began his career in Texas, where he worked as a middle school history teacher before becoming a high school assistant principal. He also served as the middle/high school principal at Port Edwards in Wood County, and the high school principal at the Parkview School District. Lutzke also served a 15-year tenure as superintendent at Parkview School District before his current position.

The Wisconsin Association of School Boards is helping the Sevastopol Board of Education in their superintendent search.

Final interviews are set for Wednesday, June 5. They will include a school tour, stakeholder interviews, and a meeting with the Board.

The new superintendent will start on July 1.

Anderson or Lutzke will succeed Kyle Luedtke, who is officially resigning on June 30. Luedtke is becoming the superintendent of Frederic School District in Polk County.