The search is on for the next superintendent of the Sevastopol School District

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Sevastopol School District is looking for its next full-time superintendent. More on how they're handling the search and how you can weigh in.



Video shows current Sevastopol School District, Superintendent Kyle Luedtke.

The Wisconsin Association of School Boards is now helping search for Sevastopol's next superintendent.

The district is holding two focus groups at Sevastopol School, Monday at 6 o’clock and Tuesday morning at 6:30.

After seven years with the Sevastopol School District, Superintendent Kyle Luedtke is resigning at the end of June.

"Hopefully I’m leaving it in better shape than I found it and that was a great place to be for seven years," said Luedtke.

Luedtke says he's taking over as super at in Frederic School District, near Minneapolis, to be closer to family.

"Of course, who doesn’t want to come to Door County to live?" asked Vickman.

Patti Vickman is the association's search consultant and former Southern Door School District Superintendent.

Vickman is in charge of focus groups to find out what the community is looking for.

The district is holding two focus groups at Sevastopol School, tonight at 6 o’clock and Tuesday morning at 6:30.

Vickman says all the input will be compiled into a profile to help match skills for the next super.

"It's interesting that Sevastopol is celebrating their 100th anniversary and they're going to be possibly welcoming a new superintendent who's going to come into a community that's very strong," said Vickman.

A community that Superintendent Luedtke says he'll definitely miss.

"They value good education, academics, so the kids can pursue their next level in life after high school graduation," said Luedtke.

There is an online version of the survey if you are not able to make one of the community focus groups.