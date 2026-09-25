Sunshine Resources of Door County starts long-term campaign with new senior facility funding

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Thursday afternoon at Sunflower Cottage means older adults playing dice games surrounded by fall decorations.

It is an atmosphere Sunflower Cottage assistant Linda DeKeyser, who interacts with the seniors, describes as home-like.

"When they walk in, there's a big smile on a familiar face, and sometimes hugs," she said.

But DeKeyser says the area may be a bit too home-like.

"It's small and we need more space in general," she said.

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Sunshine Resources of Door County funding for new senior facility

That will change in a few months. A new cottage is on the way, which grows the capacity from 17 to 60 people.

"I'm excited," DeKeyser said on her reaction to the new facility. "I see a lot of people growing older, and the need is growing here in Door County. So, it's exciting to meet those needs."

According to Sunshine Resources of Door County, the $1.9 million building on 340 Jaycee Ct. in Sturgeon Bay is the first project in its 5-5-5 campaign: five projects, over five years, costing about $5 million.

Beyond the new Sunflower Cottage, this includes:



Creating an alternative school program

Developing services in Northern Door County

Establishing an endowment fund

Modernizing two buildings in Sturgeon Bay: the PATH Youth Center on 340 Jaycee Ct. and the main building at 55 W Yew St.

Sunshine Resources of Door County CEO Barry Metzentine says services for older adults will play a big part in the expansion.

"There's not a lot of what we call day services available" he said. "We are day services. We're a bridge. They don't want to go to a nursing home, (and) they're not needing to go to a nursing home. But they need that support. So, that's where we step in and provide that."

For Door County seniors and their families, that support is coming to a new address.

Metzentine says that construction for the new Sunflower Cottage could start next month and could be completed next summer.