Summer winds down but some Door county shops are just warming up

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — As summer winds down in Door County, local businesses are reflecting on the season and their experiences couldn’t be more different.

We spoke with business in Sturgeon bay, see what they have to say below:

At the Marketplace on Third Avenue in Sturgeon Bay.

"The building actually has seven different businesses under one roof," Building owner Todd Trimberger said.

He says they didn’t see much of a change in business over the summer, no real increase or decrease.

"It’s been steady. It’s not- we haven’t necessarily experienced growth, but it’s been steady," Trimberger said.

At the Marketplace, the three-level space includes a furniture shop, two women’s clothing stores, a kids’ clothing boutique, a hair salon, a humidor, and a design studio in the basement.

With the administration’s tariffs on imported goods, they've noticed a difference on products like their holiday merchandise.

"We’re definitely seeing some big surcharges on some of our invoices for tariffs, he said. "As a business owner, I want to try to keep it fair for everybody m but I also want to keep our doors open."

But down the street at Cornucopia Kitchen Shop, the story is a little different, they’re enjoying a busy and successful summer.

"This year’s been great. We had the best July ever, and we’re going to have the best August ever," Owner Carrie Hauser said.

She says that business has been so busy, they already have a new shipment of kitchen supplies waiting to hit the shelves

"It’s just busier. I feel like there are more people and perhaps more sales," Owner Carrie Hauser said.

While things are busy now, but she says December is actually their biggest month so this might just be the warm-up.

Even as many businesses around the county begin to slow down for the winter, these two report they have no plans to take a break anytime soon.