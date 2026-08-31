Sturgeon Bay to receive over $500,000 for waterfront project revamping "eyesore" along Nautical Drive

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — As commodore of the Sturgeon Bay Yacht Club, George Keeler says that he wants the club to be welcoming to the public.

"It was founded by regular, everyday people that lived here in the community," he said when talking about the club's history.

But the lot next to it is not so welcoming.

That could change soon.

The City of Sturgeon Bay, who owns the lot on Nautical Drive, was tentatively awarded a $561,684 federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant through the Wisconsin DNR. It is the second grant from the DNR that NBC 26 has reported for this project, pushing total funding to about $1.268 million.

WATCH MIHIR SINHASAN'S FULL STORY HERE:

Sturgeon Bay to receive over $500,000 for waterfront project

"It's going to beautify this area that's been kind of an eyesore for several years now," Keeler said.

"I think it would just be much more pleasant for everyone," he added. "It also makes it more accessible by water even to come here whether you're a member or not."

In a Facebook post, Sturgeon Bay District 4 Alderman Spencer Gustafson said the improvements would include:



Relocation and improvements to the public boat launch

Repairs and improvements to the dock wall

New transient and boarding docks

Utility improvements

Dredging on the boat ramp and transient docking areas

Potential trail connections to the Michigan and Oregon St. bridges

He also noted that the land is city-owned, meaning every resident of Sturgeon Bay has a stake in what gets built.

Neighbors NBC 26 spoke with, who did not want to appear on camera, say they support the approximately $2.8 million upgrade to the waterfront. But they worry that the improvement could bring in too much traffic.

Gustafson wrote in his Facebook post that the project will start in the early parts of next year.