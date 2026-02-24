DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Local students are turning everyday pantry items into a way to help others, combining a little friendly competition with hundreds of cereal boxes.

At one school district, students are giving back, collecting boxes for the Do Good Wisconsin Challenge to be donated to local food pantries and families in need.

Watch below as Sturgeon Bay students make a ‘big crunch’ in the community:

Sturgeon bay students ‘cereal-ously’ give back: collecting cereal for local families

The Sturgeon Bay School District began collecting cereal boxes at the start of the month as part of a statewide initiative to make a difference in local communities.

"You're never you know, no ones ever too small to make a difference," Abby Jacobson, English teacher at Sturgeon bay high school said.

So far, they have collected almost three hundred boxes of cereal throughout the four schools in the district.

"By creating it as a challenge it gives it a little more creativity and a little more fun for our students to make a difference in the world," Jacobson said.

Students in the high school’s journalism class, including Ashly Ruiz, created an online video to showcase the project and help spread the word.

"It was really surprising to me like 'really' like it went like that big," Senior, Ashly Ruiz said.

The school plans to donate the collected cereal to the nearby Feed My People Food Pantry. Manager Estella Huff says donations like these can make a meaningful difference for families in the community.

"With all the changes going on I'm not sure, we might get a rush we might get more people," Huff said.

With hundreds of boxes already collected, students such as Junior Alex Mellen hope their efforts will have a meaningful impact on the community.

"We're gonna impact the community not just by showing our school and what good we can do but we're also gonna help the community that are less- who need help," Mellen said.

The Sturgeon Bay School District will continue collecting unopened cereal boxes until Friday. Afterwards, the donations will be distributed to local families and food pantries.