Sturgeon Bay streets get a nautical makeover for 25th annual art fair

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — If you've been around downtown Sturgeon Bay, you’ve probably seen sails like these off Third Avenue. They’re part of a street art event celebrating 25 years of public art in the community.



Photographer Paul Haan shares what drew him to the project

The different sails designed by artist across the community and Midwest

Neighbors explain how art events like this help maintain Door County’s reputation as an arts hub

“This year I saw that they were going to do a sailboat," Sturgeon Bay photographer Paul Haan said.

For Haan, the 25th Annual Sturgeon Bay Street Art Fair feels personal.

“I'm an avid sailor, I have a sailboat, I like to sail and I'm like, ‘Man, there's gotta be a way I can integrate this. I can't pass this up," Haan said.

He is one of 25 artists creating works for this year’s fair.

Alexa Soto with Destination Sturgeon Bay says the Street Art Fair features 25 unique sails, showcasing both local and Midwestern artists.

“We have so many amazing, talented local artists here with galleries of all sorts of mediums, and street art is a great way to showcase those artists," Alexa Soto said.

The sails were chosen to celebrate 25 years of street art, recognize Sturgeon Bay’s status as a Coast Guard City, and line up with the return of the tall ships this summer.

As the Street Art Fair begins, Sturgeon Bay local Susan Thierfelder said it’s a perfect example of what makes the arts in Door County so unique.

“I just think it's wonderful. It’s a great way to get the community together, and we have the auction at the end. It’s just really wonderful,” Susan Thierfelder said.

Destination Sturgeon Bay says all of the sails should be around downtown Sturgeon Bay by Memorial Day weekend, and the walking map for the sails will be available later this month.