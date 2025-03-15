Sturgeon Bay Shamrocks the weekend with St. Patrick’s Day festivities

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Even with a high wind advisory in place, Sturgeon Bay residents weren’t letting the weather stop them from celebrating.



Sturgeon Bay's Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday morning

Parade goers describe their experiences with the parade and celebrating on Saturday

Those celebrating the holiday weekend at Kitty O'Reilly's Irish Pub share how they're enjoying the festivities.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On Saturday morning, the community gathered to kick off the St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Alvin McFeely and his children, Ella and Jacks, traveled from Sister Bay to Sturgeon Bay to experience their very first St. Patrick's Day parade.

"This is the first time we're actually down in Sturgeon Bay for a parade. We do a lot of Sister Bay parades, but there's not much happening up there right now" McFeely said.

Brent Brilla came to the parade on Saturday to see his daughter perform with the Sturgeon Bay High School Band.

"When she's in something, we've been to the Christmas Parade when it was snowing and the Easter Parade when it was snowing" Brilla said.

But he wasn't expecting the weather to be as nice as it turned out.

"We actually got pretty good weather. It was supposed to storm today, I guess, so everybody's pretty happy. The streets are full, this is great" Brilla said.

Genevieve Fuller was celebrating the holiday weekend with her family at Kitty O'Reilly's, but said the highlight of her day came earlier Saturday morning.

"I think my favorite part was watching the parade" Fuller said.

For others celebrating at Kitty O'Reilly's Irish Pub, many continued festivities that had started earlier in the week.

Luke Michalski says he began celebrating on Friday.

"[At] 6:30 last night, I did take a little bit of a nap, but I wanted to be prepared for this afternoon" Michalski said.

But he’ll be back at work on Monday after celebrating.

"If my boss does see this, I will be in the office on Monday" Michalski said.

Peter Kristan, who was also celebrating the holiday at Kitty O'Reilly's, thanked his wife and all the designated drivers for keeping everyone safe and ensuring the celebrations were both fun and responsible.

"'Shout out to all the designated drivers today and throughout the weekend for taking care of us and really helping us enjoy the festivities" Fuller said.

Though the holiday falls on Monday, businesses throughout Sturgeon Bay will continue the festivities by hosting their own celebrations on Monday.