Sturgeon Bay Police Department to start e-bike safety program at local schools

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — There has been a growing concern around two-wheel transportation in Sturgeon Bay.

"Especially on Facebook, you see people bringing up the fact that we need some e-bike safety," said Derek Jennerjohn, who is a school resource officer for the Sturgeon Bay School District.

This has led the City of Sturgeon Bay's Local Transportation Board to ask Jennerjohn to create an e-bike safety program.

Jennerjohn says that it will be for students in third grade through sixth grade at Sunrise Elementary School and TJ Walker Middle School. He says that these talks will likely be given at assemblies.

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Sturgeon Bay Police Department to start e-bike safety program

"We see a lot of third through sixth graders that are out there on e-bikes and e-scooters, and they maybe don't have as much of the education as compared to a seventh or eighth grader," Jennerjohn said.

"(The) rules of the road are a big thing," he added when asked about what will be taught in the program. "When you're on your e-bike and scooter, you're technically like a vehicle."

Sturgeon Bay District 4 Alderman Spencer Gustafson supported the program with a post on his Facebook page.

"While rules and regulations certainly have their place, I believe teaching our younger generations how to ride responsibly, understand traffic laws, and recognize potential hazards is equally important," said Gustafson, who is the chairman for Sturgeon Bay's Local Transportation Board.

Neighbors told NBC 26 that they also think the program is a good idea. Many of them say that they have dealt with e-bikers not following the rules of the road, creating problems for both drivers and pedestrians alike.

Jennerjohn says that the program will start next February or March.