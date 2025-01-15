Sturgeon Bay high school seeks donations to advance renovation plans for almost 60-year-old auditorium

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Leaders at Sturgeon Bay high school hope the squeaky seats in the auditorium will soon stay silent during performances. That's one of several planned renovations, as part of a multi-million dollar renovation at Door county's largest high school.



The current state of the almost 60 year-old Sturgeon bay high school auditorium

Principal Keith Nerby says funding for the project would be close to 2 million dollars

Band Instructor Heidi Hintz talks about how this remodel started as a legacy project to former Principal Robert "Bob" Nickel

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Many of our families grow up here or have been here and they're excited to see something change a new space" Principal Keith Nerby said.

Leaders at Sturgeon Bay high school are hoping to break ground on a major auditorium renovation by 2026.

"It's not a space that I think is representative of the quality of work and the effort that goes in" Nerby said.

With close to 200 students involved in the arts program, Principal Keith Nerby believes the current space doesn't reflect the level of dedication students and staff put into their craft.

"Our goal with this auditorium project is to create that space that our school and community can be proud of" Nerby said.

The planned renovations would cost around two million dollars.

"We can do all of the work and really bring the space to where it needs to be and should be" Nerby said.

The renovation idea started years ago as the brainchild of former Principal Robert "Bob" Nickel.

"He was a consummate supporter of the arts" Heidi Hintz said.

Band instructor Heidi Hintz worked with the school's former principal and saw he had a deep appreciation for the arts programs.

"He thought so many students found a place to belong in the arts and it made our schools better to have strong arts programs" Hintz said.

Standing since 1968 the auditorium has seen small repairs but never a full remodel. The new renovations would include new theater seating, new stage lights, new sound repairs and modernization.

"We need to do the sound and lighting booth we have amazing tech people that work on our sound here and almost without fail we always have some sort of mic issue" choir teacher Avery Burns said.

The school is asking for donations and hoping for a big-money donor to help the renovations move forward.

"We need that million dollar donor to come forward because this will be all funded through philanthropic work and donations" Hintz said.

Along with raising money for the auditorium, the school is also raising money for a performing arts scholarship fund for students graduating from the school's arts program. For donations under $5,000 you can donate online, any donations over $5,000 would have to be made via check.