Sturgeon Bay fatal house fire victim identified

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — On Saturday, the Sturgeon Bay Fire Department and Police Department responded to a house fire on the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Street in Sturgeon Bay.

According to a press release from the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, firefighters discovered one unresponsive male inside the home. Despite life-saving efforts, the man could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, NBC 26 spoke with the family at the scene, who confirmed that the man found unresponsive was Jeffrey T. Slavik.

Authorities from the Wisconsin State Fire Marshal and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office continue to assist the Sturgeon Bay Police and Fire Department as the investigation remains ongoing.