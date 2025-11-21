Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sturgeon bay could soon see its first e-Bike rental shop

Hanna Lopez
Posted

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Sturgeon Bay could soon get its first e-bike rental shop, offering residents and visitors a new way to explore the city.

"Oh, absolutely," Neighbor, Tim Linton, said,

We spoke with neighbors and the owner of the potential e-bike rental shop, watch below:

But other neighbors weren't as enthusiastic.

"I would not," another neighbor said.

"Oh, I would absolutely rent an e-bike. I think they're wonderful to have. I've used them in other places. I think they're fantastic," Linton said.

Opinions were mixed, with some residents citing safety concerns as a reason they would not rent an e-bike.

"We've got a lot of people that bike around here that use e-bikes and scooters already, and I kind of question the safety of it," other neighbors said.

The proposal is now under consideration by the Common Council, and if approved, it would be the first e-bike rental shop in Sturgeon Bay.

The potential business would operate in a space owned by bike enthusiast Sara Gloede at Fourth and Oregon.

"It's just such a bikeable city," Sara Gloede, said.

The idea came from Gloede frequently bringing her own e-bike to Sturgeon Bay and wanting others to enjoy the same experience, even if they don’t own a bike.

"There's bike paths everywhere, there's designated lanes, so it's safe to bike throughout the city," Gloede, said.

Gloede plans to offer 20 e-bikes with baskets, available for one-day rentals at a time.

"So along [Fourth Aveunue] is a potential location for having the e-bikes, and they would be highly visible on Oregon Street," Gloede, said.

If approved, Gloede hopes to open by May 2026. Once the business is running, she plans to provide a map of her favorite e-bike routes so others can enjoy it too.

