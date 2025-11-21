Sturgeon bay could soon see its first e-Bike rental shop

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Sturgeon Bay could soon get its first e-bike rental shop, offering residents and visitors a new way to explore the city.
"Oh, absolutely," Neighbor, Tim Linton, said,
We spoke with neighbors and the owner of the potential e-bike rental shop, watch below:
But other neighbors weren't as enthusiastic.
"I would not," another neighbor said.
Locals and visitors could have the opportunity to rent e-bikes in Sturgeon Bay
"Oh, I would absolutely rent an e-bike. I think they're wonderful to have. I've used them in other places. I think they're fantastic," Linton said.
Opinions were mixed, with some residents citing safety concerns as a reason they would not rent an e-bike.
"We've got a lot of people that bike around here that use e-bikes and scooters already, and I kind of question the safety of it," other neighbors said.
The proposal is now under consideration by the Common Council, and if approved, it would be the first e-bike rental shop in Sturgeon Bay.
The potential business would operate in a space owned by bike enthusiast Sara Gloede at Fourth and Oregon.
"It's just such a bikeable city," Sara Gloede, said.
The idea came from Gloede frequently bringing her own e-bike to Sturgeon Bay and wanting others to enjoy the same experience, even if they don’t own a bike.
"There's bike paths everywhere, there's designated lanes, so it's safe to bike throughout the city," Gloede, said.
Gloede plans to offer 20 e-bikes with baskets, available for one-day rentals at a time.
"So along [Fourth Aveunue] is a potential location for having the e-bikes, and they would be highly visible on Oregon Street," Gloede, said.
If approved, Gloede hopes to open by May 2026. Once the business is running, she plans to provide a map of her favorite e-bike routes so others can enjoy it too.