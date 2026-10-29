Sturgeon Bay businesses prepare to welcome neighbors for city-wide Halloween celebration

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — On Saturday, many neighbors and businesses across Sturgeon Bay will be taking part in a city-wide Halloween party called Thrills and Chills.

For Door County Candy owner Terry Ullman, October is rather hectic.

"We're running with our eyes wide open," he said. "It's been very busy, primarily with the fall color tourists. But also with the run from the Brewers, and then also the Packers."

He also expects it to be hectic this weekend with Thrills and Chills, a city-wide Halloween celebration, on Saturday.

WATCH MIHIR SINHASAN'S FULL STORY:

Sturgeon Bay businesses prepare for city-wide Halloween party

Ullman says a costume parade for the event will pass through the store, and he expects hundreds of kids to receive some candy.

"Saturday is our biggest day of the week, and that coincidentally is the day of Halloween," he said. "So, it's going to be a double whammy. We'll do our best."

Ullman may be making the candy. But nearby business owners, like David Magle— co-owner of OtherWorlds Books & More— will be giving some out.

"We actually have whole rows of people, one coming in, (and) one going out," Magle said about the lines during Thrills and Chills. "It's a continuous stretch for several hours."

"(It is) incredible," he added when asked about seeing the lines. "We hardly have any time to get everybody."

Bliss co-owner Todd Trimberger says the event means something even deeper.

"There's so much complication in our world right now and so much stuff out there," he said. "This is just good, clean, pure fun."

Thrills and Chills will run on Saturday from 9 a.m. to Midnight. Here is the full schedule:

