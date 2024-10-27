Sturgeon bay art crawl showcases local artists throughout the city

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Sturgeon Bay art crawl wrapped up on Sunday, after showcasing over 30 artists this past weekend.



Sturgeon Bay Art Crawl had locations where different art mediums are used.

Jeremy Popelka of Popelka Trenchard Glass Fine Art Gallery in Sturgeon bay explains his role in this years art crawl.

Marc Anderson of M. Anderson Gallery describes what its like to be an artists in the Sturgeon Bay arts community

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It started off as artists presenting their artwork for sale in the winter off-season. Now, the Sturgeon Bay art crawl has grown from four artists in 2007 to over 30 artists 17-years later.

Their mission is to support local artists around Sturgeon Bay. During the art crawl visitors, are welcomed into the artists' home studios and galleries to watch the artists create their work.

"What's more important about the art crawl is exposing some artists that don't normally show publicly, or show through other galleries," Jeremy Popelka said. "So this is a unique opportunity twice a year to actually go to people's studios that aren't normally open."

Popelka is a glass-blowing artist at Popelka Trenchard Glass Fine Art Gallery in Sturgeon bay who volunteered to organize the art crawl this year.

"Someone steps up every other year to do that and it's a combination of over 30 artists from the community, constantly changing its complexion into who is involved" Popelka said.

This is Marc Anderson's second art crawl. Anderson is an oil painter at M. Anderson Gallery. Last year during the art crawl, he was welcomed into the community with open arms.

"Being able to open up for the art crawl last fall was such a good introduction to the community," Anderson said. "We had such a warm reception from the community."

He says that being an artist in the Sturgeon Bay arts community has been a positive experience.

"It's really inspiring," Anderson said. "It never feels like we're in competition with one another. It's always this creative energy that you can kinda feed off of and you just get excited seeing someone else do really good work and it makes you wanna do good work yourself."

In order to participate in the art crawl, artists must live and exhibit within the 54235 zip code.