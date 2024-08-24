House fire breaks out in Egg Harbor Saturday

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A house fire broke out in Egg Harbor Saturday afternoon on Whitecliff Road.

Chief Deputy Pat McCarty says the 9-1-1 call came in just before 3 p.m. Saturday. NBC 26 can confirm the fire has continued burning at least an hour and a half later.

A family friend at the scene tells NBC 26 the family that lives in the home which caught fire is safe and grateful to first responders, but we have not gotten an official update from firefighters.

NBC 26 will continue to provide updates on air and online as they become available.