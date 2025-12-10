DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — At Tuesday's high school basketball game between the Sevastopol Pioneers and Sturgeon Bay, the community came together for a special tribute honoring two children battling cancer.

Watch below how the Pioneer's basketball team honored both kids battling childhood cancer:

Stronger Together: Sevastopol basketball and community rally for kids battling cancer

Lucia Ramirez, a third-grader at Sevastopol, is currently battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

"It is 'Stronger Together.' That's their motto, and they came up with it for Lucia and another little boy named Blake [Butch], who are both going through cancer treatments," Melanie Ramirez, Lucia's mom said.

Melanie Ramirez, Lucia's mom says the support from the community has meant the world to her family.

"It'll be just nice to see everybody be there for us, which I know they have been the entire journey we've had, but to get everybody in the same room and just be able to see everybody," Ramirez said.

Five-year-old Blake Butch was also honored he's currently battling brain cancer.

"Last December, right about this time, we found out that his tumor was growing at a rate that, obviously, it was back number one, and then two, it was a rate that they were going to have to do a full craniotomy and try to make sure that they got the full tumor," Brian Butch, Blake's dad said.

Blake's dad, Brian, hopes this special moment will stay with his children long after the game is over.

"The biggest thing that I look forward to is the look in Blake's eyes and our girls' eyes to know how loved they are by people they don't know. It's such a special thing," Butch said.

Coach Tom Ash of Sevastopol's varsity boys basketball team says they’ve been fundraising for the families all season, and Tuesday’s tribute was especially meaningful for the team.

"I've seen several videos of these kids smiling at their lowest times, so it's really about us trying to help them through that tonight," Ash said.

Sevastopol varsity captain Reid Kacmarynski says Tuesday's game was about more than basketball it was a chance to make a real difference for the families.

"As a player, it's pretty cool to make a difference in the community and for these families. It's really awesome to be able to go out there and represent them," Reid Kacmarynski, said.

Both families say they’re thankful to Coach Ash and the Pioneers for everything they’ve done for them.