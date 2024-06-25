Storm damage closes part of southern Door County highway

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Parts of roadways in Door County have been washed away by heavy rain, in one spot leaving a 12 foot by 12 foot hole in the roadway. The damage will cost tens of thousands of dollars to repair.



See photos of the damaged portion of Highway U in the video above

The county says it will cost around $60,000 to $70,000 to repair the damage

Another part of the Highway U and a section of nearby Bear Creek Road are closed for the same reason

Just beyond this road closure, a large hole in Highway U after heavy rainfall.

I'm Pari Apostolakos in southern Door County where the highway department is working on repairs here and at other damaged roads.

The Door County Highway Department says part of the road collapsed on Highway U between County J and Rosewood Road.

The county says the dirt under the road eroded after a culvert failed, leaving a 12 foot by 12 foot hole.

The county says it could take days to get a new culvert pipe and it will cost around $60,000 to $70,000 to repair the damage.

Another spot along the same stretch of Highway U and a section of Bear Creek Road have also been washed away.

The highway department says no one was injured, and it reminds people not to drive through standing water, because you never know the conditions underneath.