Still voting strong: Dorthy Riley's timeless ballot

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Dorthy Riley of Gibraltar vividly remembers where she cast her first ballot back in the 1940s. Today, she still ensures her voice is heard at the polls



Dorthy Riley of the town of Gibraltar is believed to be the oldest voter in town.

Riley describes what voting has been like for her over the last eight decades.

Riley explains why she still goes out to vote at 104 years old.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Vote the way you think best," Dorthy Riley, believed to be the oldest voter in Gibraltar, said.

When Dorthy Riley cast her ballot during World War II, she says the reasons behind her vote were crystal clear.

"There were a number of things, and one was to get that war over fast," Riley said.

Just last week, at 104 years old, she cast her ballot at the town hall in Gibraltar. She turns 105 in June.

"That's the only way you can get your thoughts ahead."

Dorthy has called this place home since 1988, though she first visited with her family back in the 1950s.

When it comes to voting, she says a lot has changed over the years.

She recalls many elections and an endless stream of political ads, but she believes today's ads no longer reflect what voting should really be about

"They were more humorous and not degrading the other person, just show them what you got."

The town of Gibraltar considers Dorthy to be the oldest person still casting a vote in their community.

"She's here doing it herself, and that's unique."

Dorthy shared that while there are obstacles to voting in person—whether it's the weather or, more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic—she believes it's still an important process.

"It's your duty to find out as much about the candidate and go and vote."

Dorthy’s advice to voters, before heading to the polls, do your research, understand the causes that matter to you and know what changes you'd like to see in your government.