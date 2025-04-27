Stew-Pendous Victory: Brussels Booyah Takes the Crown

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — At the Belgian Heritage Center in Brussels, before their annual Booyah and Bread event kicked off on Sunday, they were already stirring the pot, getting their winning booyah recipe going nice and early.



"Everybody in the area knows our booyah," Jerry Reince a member at the Belgian Heritage Center said.

Making booyah is second nature to him

"We grew up with it. For us, it's automatic," Reince said.

This award-winning recipe earned Reince and chef Brian Delwiche the top prize on Friday at the NFL Draft Booyah Battle in downtown Green Bay, competing against 13 local non-profits.

They say they prepared 40 gallons of their signature stew—a recipe perfected over 15 years by blending family booyah traditions, many tracing back to Belgium over a century ago.

"We started serving at 10 A.M., started cooking at 3 A.M. Went to 1 P.M. and we sold out," chef Brian Delwiche said.

Bright and early Sunday morning, they got a fresh batch of booyah simmering—packed with carrots, potatoes, peas, chicken, celery, and more

"This morning we started at 5:30 A.M., ’cause we gotta heat the water. Every half hour, we add some ingredients," Reince said

They cooked up 60 gallons for the Belgian Heritage Center’s annual Booyah and Bread event.

"Last year we had made 40 gallons and we sold out, so this year we’re doing 60 gallons," Delwiche said.

Carla Vandertie-Coffee says she wasn't surprised they sold out of their award winning booyah.

"I stood in line for my one quart of booyah to bring home, and the line behind me kept growing and growing," Vandertie-Coffee said.

She says she’s glad that this traditional booyah is putting Brussels on the map.

"I think the whole country now will know that the Belgian Heritage Center provides the best booyah," Vandertie-Coffee said.

The Heritage Center opens for the season Memorial Day weekend. The next chance to taste their famous booyah will be at their Kermiss in August.