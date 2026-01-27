Staying safe this winter: Fire officials offer tips after Door county blazes

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — After two recent fires in Door County, local fire officials are reminding residents to take precautions to prevent house fires and stay safe this winter.

A home in Sturgeon Bay was completely destroyed in a fire on Sunday.

A neighbor's video shows the damage, highlighting the severity of the fire and underscoring the importance of fire safety during winter months.

The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department was not available for an interview, but they provided information about Sound the Alarm, a Red Cross program that provides new smoke detectors to neighbors in the area.

On Monday, the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue team responded to a separate house fire. A neighbor reported that it may have started from a wood stove, but the fire department says the exact cause is still under investigation.

“It’s been so cold that folks have to add additional heat in their homes to keep warm," Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Chief Andy Bertges said.

Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Chief Andy Bertges noted that additional heat sources can increase the risk of house fires if used improperly.

“Space heaters is another area that we’ve seen issues," He said. “When you’re using a space heater, plug the space heater directly in the outlet. Don’t use an extension cord.”

Bertges also warned against using stoves or other fuel-burning devices as a way to heat the home.

“It’s not a good idea to do that. Stoves do off-gas a little bit, but not as much as using a unit inside your home, like a torpedo heater or something similar," Bertges said.

The Gibraltar Fire Chief also advised residents to unplug space heaters and heated blankets before leaving their homes to reduce the risk of fire.