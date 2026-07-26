Southern Door Fire Department increases community, fundraising with Christmas in July event

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Sirens, Santa hats and neighbors giving out candy– 'Tis the season for Southern Door Fire Department's annual Picnic & Parade.

"It's a nice day today and not very sunny with the clouds," Forestville neighobr Craig Neubauer said. "So, it's a really good day to be out."

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Neubauer was one of the many neighbors in the parade.

"I had a Santa Claus top on, but it's getting too warm to wear," Neubauer said.

One of many neighbors that passed by Jay Charles' house, which held a yard sale during the event.

"My daughter lives upstairs, and she wanted to do a yard sale while they were doing the fireman's picnic," Charles said. "(We) figured let's give it a try."

"It's awesome," Charles said when asked about the parade rolling through. "We don't have to find a spot. We have a whole yard to work with."

Money raised from the event will be used to support the Southern Door Fire Department after their recent purchase for a Jaws of Life.

"A Jaws of Life is a rescue tool," Southern Door Fire Chief Rich Olson said. "It helps cup and break apart a car in a crash situation."

The new Jaws of Life replaces the old version that's been used for 20 years.

"The former set was connected by hoses to a pump," Olson said. "The new set is battery operated."

It is another way for the department to appreciate the help from neighbors.

"It's our chance to thank the community for their support of our endeavors," Olson said. "Sometimes, it's a chance for them to thank us for helping them throughout the year."

Olson says that the event is Southern Door Fire Department's only major fundraiser, and his favorite part of the day is the camaraderie that comes from fellow firefighters.

