Snowmobilers return to the trails after last season's struggles

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Snowmobilers are back on the trails in door county this year after last season's snow melted quickly leaving them with only a few days to ride



The different snowmobile trails across Door County, where winter sports enthusiast can ride

The Door County Director of the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Club describes what his trails were like last year

President of the Door Pioneer Trailblazers Doug Schopf talk about this years trail conditions

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Steve Sohns the Door County Director from the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Club says last year's snowmobiling conditions in Door County were far from ideal.

"We're open for 10 days last year so we'll see what happens" Sohns said.

This year, he’s more optimistic, as they've already seen a surge in riders.

"We opened last Saturday so we'll get lucky and get more out of it this year" Sohns said

The trail in Sister Bay is about 33 miles, part of the 250 miles of snowmobile trails throughout Door County.

This year, Sturgeon Bay has already received 36.9 inches of snow, while further north on the peninsula, Washington Island has seen 34.1 inches.

"The ground has froze which that's a big change from typically what's been happening up here" Sohns said.

Last year, Sturgeon Bay had only 28 inches by this point, while Washington Island recorded just 20.5 inches.

Doug Schopf, president of the Door Pioneer Trailblazers, says they’re off to a strong start this year for riders.

"We got the ground frozen underneath this year which is different from what we've had in the last several years" Schopf said.

Last year, he says he only made it out on the trails once due to the lack of snow. While temperatures are warming up this weekend, Schopf says it won’t immediately impact the trails.

"We have a hard enough base and enough snow right now that we'll be okay for the weekend" Schopf said.

But if the warmer weather continues, the trails could be in trouble.

"We have to be careful it could cut us short again, hopefully not" Schopf said.

If you're interested in classic rides on the trails, the Door Pioneer Trailblazers say there will be a free vintage sled riding event this weekend, hosted with the Door Central Snowgoers Club. It starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Egg Harbor.