Small acts, big impact: how a Sturgeon bay blessing box helps families in need

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Food security is a challenge across Wisconsin, and accessing state resources isn’t always easy. That’s why small acts can really make a big difference.

A photo recently shared online of a nearly empty blessing box highlights just how important these community resources are for people who can’t make it to a pantry.

David Magle, who owns Otherworlds Books and More in Sturgeon Bay, says they put up their blessing box eight years ago.

"We have a number of families that come through here, and this is for some of them. We know this is all they have," David Magle said.

Typically, these shelves would be stocked with a variety of shelf-stable items.

Magle says they’re seeing more people taking items, including some who are out of work during Door County’s slower tourist months.

"We know what it's like to not have anything, and we wanted other people to not have to go through that," Magle said

The Door County Food Pantry reports that just under 2,000 people, about 6.5% of the county’s population are enrolled in FoodShare.

"Food insecurity is real and present in Door County," Adam Peronto of the Door County Food Pantry said.

He notes that even though blessing boxes aren’t part of the coalition, they play a crucial role for families in need outside of regular pantry hours.

"The blessing boxes, like places such as Otherworlds Books, are there to fill in the gaps," Peronto said.

Peronto adds that if the blessing boxes are empty, people can reach out to the Sturgeon Bay Fire Department for an emergency food supply.

"The point is we're here to help our neighbors," Magle said.

Magle says they’re seeking shelf-stable donations, such as powdered milk, canned meats, soups, and hot cereals.