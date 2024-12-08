Sister bay historical society hosts fourth annual Christkindlmarkt

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Sister Bay Historical Society hosted their fourth annual Christkindlmarkt Sunday at the Corner of the Past Museum.



Sister Bay Historical Society's annual Christkindlmarkt is held at the Corner of the Past Museum

The new design of the Christkindl mug, designed by local business owners Ann and Ally is available at this year's event

Local vendors explain why they love the Sister Bay Christkindlmarkt on Sunday

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

The Sister Bay Christkindlmarkt Sunday afternoon had local craft vendors, a new Christkindl mug designed by Jack and Joie owners Ann and Ally, and Alpacas brought by Alpacha to Apparel.

"The turn out every year, it gets better," Trudy Jischke of the Sister Bay Historical Society said.

Trudy Jischke of the Sister Bay Historical Society says the donations they receive from the market will go towards maintaining the properties owned by the historical society.

"So all the money that we earn doesn't go to the history center per-se but it goes to maintain," Jischke said.

Though the venue is a little bit smaller, Jischke says that neighbors appreciate the coziness.

"It's smaller than the big ones like down in Chicago and Milwaukee and I think people like the smallness of it and the community coming together," Jischke said.

Julie Ganske owns This and That Gift Shop. She's been a vendor at the market since 2021. Ganske says travelers stopping to shop at the winter market helps Door County in the slower seasons.

"Everybody else started to get excited about it because in Door County it's a little slow in the winter time. This has just skyrocketed popularity of people coming up here from the time it's grown to this year can't compare. I mean, we have so many more vendors with so many different choices" Ganske said.

This is the first year for some vendors like Gretchen Covelli from Kenosha, who owns Gypsies Baskets. an online shop, and says she loves the Door County Christkindlmarkt.

"My business has been going for 10 years but this is my first time up here and I absolutely adore it. It's so quaint" Covelli said.

The market has one weekend left before they finish off their 2024 season. The last weekend of the market will be Dec. 13 through 15.