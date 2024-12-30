Sister Bay cherry ready to drop into New Year

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The quiet streets of Sister Bay will be filled with those ringing in the New Year with the annual Cherry Drop Dec. 31.



This years Cherry that has about 600 LED lights that will light up on Wednesday night

Jaime Forest, the Vice President of FM 106.9 the Lodge, explains how the tradition came to be

Sandy Talbot describes her experience with her family at the Cherry Drop last year

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

"It's a really great alternative for like a family event for a New Year's event" Sandy Talbot, a tourtist, said.

On Wednesday night in Sister Bay, the eighth annual New Year's Cherry Drop will take place.

"It started off just as kinda a quip, that said well we should do something here in the winter. Everything happens in the summer season," Jaime Forest said.

Jaime Forest is the Vice President of FM 106.9 the Lodge, she said the build up to the Cherry Drop is a little nerve-wracking.

"So the process is one that's anxiety building of course," Forest said.

But worth it, when she knows the turn out will be great.

"When all of our partners are really excited about the project as well, it turns out to be super fun," Forest said

Between Christmas and New Year's is the perfect time to advertise for the event and get people thrilled to celebrate.

"So we try to kind of build up the excitement, that happens around between Christmas and New Year's," Forest said.

Sandy Talbot was at the Cherry Drop last year and says the weather wasn't the best but her family had a blast.

"It was a bit of a struggle to get everybody out of the house 'cause it was cold, but once we got here it was a lot of fun," Talbot said.

For those who can't make it out to the celebration this year, in partnership with Cellcom, the Lodge will have a live stream of the event.

"Cellcom partnered with us to put up this cool live video stream so you'll be able to see all the revellers at ground zero and count it down from wherever you are," Forest said.

For those traveling to the event there will be a New Year's Eve shuttle bus service. The shuttle will run approximately every 30 minutes from 5 p.m to 2 a.m.