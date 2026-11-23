DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — In Sister Bay, shoppers are ringing in the holiday season with a trip to Tannenbaum Holiday Shop, a year-round holiday store.

Co-owner Ronald Flittner has decked the halls inside the establishment, with a lot of options.

"This over here is a cardinal tree," Flittner said passing a tree with ornaments in the shape of cardinals.

"This tree here has ornaments that were made in Germany," he said. "They started making them in 1597."

"Here's a food tree," Flittner said, passing a tree with ornaments representing different dishes.

Tannenbaum is one of the peninsula's two year-round holiday stores (along with 'Tis the Season in Egg Harbor). They are part of a retail economy that Destination Door County says generated $76.3 million in direct spending in 2025.

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Shoppers head to Sister Bay store to ring in holiday season

It is welcoming shoppers like Caryn Pawlak, Amanda Fleury and Michelle Armstrong. The three say they are visiting Door County from Germantown this weekend.

"I could stay here all day," Pawlak said. "I love it."

"I feel like we're trying to find the most personal ornaments," Armstrong added.

For Armstrong and Pawlak, that includes the cardinal ornaments.

"Cardinals represent someone in heaven," Armstrong said. "I lost my mom three years ago, (Caryn) lost (her) dad four years ago. So, it always means something to see the cardinal stuff."

For Flittner, the season carries a meaning of its own.

"Christmas means the world," said Flittner, who owns the store with his wife, Sue Ann. "That's where everything starts at."

It also ties back to a word he uses to describe it: fun.

"You get to work with people," Flittner said when asked why the holiday season is fun. "You get to see what they're doing and what they like to see."

Pawlak and Fleury agree.

"It's like an instant, happy feeling," Fleury said about the store. "It smells like Christmas."

"It's not hard to be happy and joyful in here," Pawlak said.

As for Armstrong, she says she is returning to Door County for Thanksgiving weekend, and may be back at Tannenbaum Holiday Shop as well with her family.

"I don't know why we've never stopped in," she said. "So, we probably will now."

Tannenbaum Holiday Shop is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of December. Flittner says that the store will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and the day before it, along with Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.