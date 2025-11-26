'She’s just on her own little mission’: Sevastopol student rides in the Jacksonport Thanksgiving parade

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Jacksonport Thanksgiving Day Parade is honoring a Sevastopol student this year, and her family says the community rallying around them has been a bright spot in a hard season.

Melanie Ramirez and her daughter Lucia spoke with NBC26 about their family being named this year’s Bucket Collection beneficiaries.

Watch below as the Ramirez family explains what being in the parade means to them:

'She’s just on her own little mission’: meet the Sevastopol student riding in the Jacksonport Thanksgiving parade

"Even though she has bad days, she tries really hard to be positive and happy," Melanie Ramirez, said.

Back in March 2025, the eight-year-old began her battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

"That day we weren't really expecting to hear that it was cancer. They thought it was more of an infection, so it was really hard to hear that," Ramirez said.

Melanie says Lucia completed her first month of chemotherapy and steroids, but after another bone marrow test, doctors found a mutation of cells and that the cancer hadn’t gone down to the level they had hoped.

"So she got switched to high risk. Once she got switched to high risk, it got pretty intense for us," Ramirez said.

Since March, Lucia has spent much of her time in and out of the hospital.

"[I feel] A little nervous 'cause then I get used to home for a little bit, but then I have to go back," Lucia Ramirez, said.

It’s been a difficult year, but the family got a boost when Melanie learned from a friend that they’d been nominated for the Bucket Collection. Two weeks ago, they were named the recipient.

Lucia is full of excitement for tomorrow’s parade and can’t wait to join in.

"[I'm excited] To finally be in the parade 'cause I always wanted to be in one," Lucia said.

Melanie says Lucia has been a fighter, and the family will ride on the Stronger Together float, built by the Sevastopol Boys Basketball Team.

"She’s just on her own little mission, and I don’t know if she realizes it or not," Melanie said.

Lucia will finish her immunotherapy in December and begin more treatment in early 2026.