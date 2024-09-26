Sevastopol high school student to compete on American Ninja Warrior

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Sevastopol High School student will be competing in American Ninja Warrior later this week, and his entire school is standing behind him.



Video shows Luke Filar, a sophmore at Sevastopol High School, during the school's send off celebration.

Sevastopol High School students of all grades joined in celebrating Filar's achievement.

Filar has been training for years, and even has a ninja warrior course in his backyard.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Sevastopol High School sophomore Luke Filar has been ninja warrior training for the last five years, and when he found out the school planned him a send-off before he competes on American Ninja Warrior on Thursday night, he says it was a surprise.

"It was kinda a surprise they told me like two days ago, but it's still awesome,” Luke Filar said.

Filar has been doing ninja training since he was 10 years old. His mom, Trisha Filar, says it started as a fun activity to try but he fell in love with the sport and became a part of a competitive team shortly after.

"We had just looked for something fun to try so we decided to go to Warrior Jungle, which is in De Pere, and he loved it instantly and you know, within a couple of months, he was a part of a competitive team,” Trisha Filar said.

The Filar's even have a home-made ninja warrior course with over 120 obstacles in their backyard his dad says, which Luke uses for training at home.

"Every year during COVID we just kept adding to it and adding to it, so yeah, now we have a warped wall, two runs and like over 120 obstacles back there,” Paul Filar said.

When Luke isn't ninja training, he’s doing competitive obstacle course racing. Last year he was invited to be a part of team USA's Obstacle Course Racing team and competed at the World Championship in Belgium, placing fifth.

"This year he was also a part of USA OCR (obstacle course racing), and we went to Costa Rica last month, and he won the world competition there, for the 3K race,” Trisha Filar said.

His family couldn't be prouder of Luke and his achievements.

"Oh, I'm just so proud, very proud," Paul Filar said.

The Filar family is off to Las Vegas to watch and support Luke during his run on American Ninja Warrior on Thursday. While Luke competes this week, the show will not air until the spring.