DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A piece of waterfront land across from the Fish Creek dock is getting a new lease on life.

The Town of Gibraltar purchased the property in 2021, and after sitting mostly unused for years, it’s now on track to become a public park.

"Seems like an unused space," Fish Creek’s waterfront gets a new park

Right now, the lot is mostly gravel and dirt, with a large cottage perched on stilts.

The plan is to turn the space into Harbor Walk Park, with some ideas including a kayak launch, docks, and public bathrooms.

The property sits behind the Gibraltar Historical Association building off Main Street.

"It was brought to the board's attention to be able to separate the Main Street building and then separate the potential area for future improvements for the park," Travis Thyssen, Gibraltar Town Administrator, said.

Cassidy Wade, a visitor to Fish Creek, said she’s excited to see the waterfront becoming a public space.

"I am definitely a fan of turning any waterfront property into a public space that everyone can come and enjoy," Cassidy Wade said.

"It seems like a very unused space," Devin Thorson said.

Devin Thorson, who visits Fish Creek often, says it’s exciting to see the property being transformed into something new.

"[The park is] already within the middle of Fish Creek. People can easily get to it is great I think for sure we’ll stop by and visit," Thorson said.

Another public waterfront park will provide more access and recreational space for local residents.

"I don't think you could ever have enough access. People come up here because of the water, so anytime you have an ability to open it more to the public, it’s just a benefit," Thyssen said.

Thyssen says the next step is to submit a construction bid, which will help determine the park’s cost and provide a clearer timeline for when it could open to the public.