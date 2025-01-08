Safety tips from a pro: What you need on the ice

Video shows what you need to bring and what you need to know before spending time on the ice.

Ice fishing professionals from Ice Fish Green Bay show what they use on the ice and what everyone should bring.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Bret Alexander has been running Ice Fish Green Bay for about 20 years.

He spends these frigid winter months taking people out over the frozen bay on his airboat helping teach people how to ice fish.

To run his business, he says he's had to become an expert on ice safety.

"Safety for our business is number one," he says.

"If something happens it would be detrimental, first of all to my customers and to us as a business. We put a lot of preparation in ice safety.

Alexander has more equipment than the average ice fisher, such as his boat, but there are certain tools he says everyone on the ice should bring.

"You want to have rope. You always want to have another person with you so don't ever go out and check the ice by yourself," he says.

"Another thing is you want a good drill. We'll drill and check the thickness of ice."

But Bret says the most important tool you can have on the ice is a spud bar, which is a steel spear with a sharp tip.

"One swing with the spud bar and if I don't go through, I know I got 2-3 inches of solid ice," he says while demonstrating.

"So I'll walk every time where I'm going to put my foot down I'll throw the spud bar and if it doesn't go through I know I got good safe ice that I can walk on."

Alexander adds there's no such thing as 100 percent safe ice, but if you follow the right tips and bring the right equipment, you'll have a better chance of staying safe and having fun.