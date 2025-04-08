Rough shot for the course: neighbors concerned as golf course faces housing development

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — In Door County, significant changes could be coming for an old and beloved golf course in Egg Harbor near the bay.



The Alpine Golf Course in Egg Harbor, which could soon be turned into housing.

Neighbors around the area express their concerns about the development.

The meeting is on Wednesday morning, when the village board will vote.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"I'd hate to see it go," Long-time neighbor Rick Malkemus said.

Malkemus lives just 200 feet from the Alpine Golf Course along Horseshoe Bay Road. He says he’d like to see the space preserved as it is, but he knows it’s not up to him.

"It's his property. If he wants, and if he's within code, he can do what he wants to do," Malkemus said.

The Egg Harbor Village Board will vote on approving a 50-unit housing development on much of the course after the Plan Commission approved the build in a three-to-two vote.

According to village records, developer Randy Abrahams owns the course. We've reached out to him and his attorney to ask about plans for the space, Fairwood at the Alpine Condominium, but we haven't heard back yet.

"You know, it's disappointing," Neighbor Lisa Tetzloff said.

She says that when the long-time family-owned property was sold, they hoped the new owners would preserve the course.

"When Alpine was purchased, one of the things we felt like we were being told is that this owner was going to be true to the original Alpine" Tetzloff said.

Egg Harbor Historical Society President Myles Dannhausen says they've recently become involved, hoping to prevent any major changes along the course and at the nearby Alpine Resort Lodge.

"We kinda watched from the sidelines as to what evolved and thought that it was going to be preserved. Turns out the new owners don't have the intention that we are" Dannhausen said.

We contacted the Village of Egg Harbor and Planning Commission members for comment on the plan, but have not heard back yet.

Many people say they understand the need for more housing in Door County, but they're concerned about how quickly these changes are happening and how they'll impact their lives.