Rebuilding the dream: the Short family's journey to rebuilding after a devastating fire

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — We first reported on a barn fire in the town of Brussels a week ago. Now NBC26 speaks with the family about the devastation of losing their barn and loved animals and what's next.



The Short family bought the barn six years ago in hopes of turning it into a sustainable-lifestyle

The damage of the fire to both the barn and the family's home

Alex Short explains what the scene was like at their barn when they saw the fire

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Late afternoon on March fourth.

"It was rough," Alex Short, the barn owner, said.

He and his wife Jodee were doing chores on their farm when they saw something drifting across their yard.

"I'm like, 'Ah, looks like it's getting really foggy out there.' There was a lot of white haze, and as soon as we stepped in the barn, there were flames shooting out from the milk parlor," Short said.

The couple tried to suppress the flames, but the barn they bought six years ago, as part of a plan to create a self-sustainable lifestyle, was quickly engulfed.

"The smoke was getting so thick, it was just black smoke coming across the whole entire barn. We looked up, and there were just flames coming across the hayloft," Short said

Their oldest daughter, Izzy, called 9-1-1. Both parents credit her quick actions for helping prevent the fire from spreading faster.

"It was scary. My siblings were crying, and so I went into the bathroom so the dispatch could hear me," Izzy said.

Investigators say it's unclear what started the fire.

The family lost five dairy goats and six feeder pigs, and they are temporarily displaced from their home due to the damage.

Following the fire, local businesses, including Marchant's Food, where Alex works, launched a donation drive, matching every contribution.

The Door County Fire Company has also started a "Fill the Boot" campaign to help the Shorts rebuild what they call their dream barn.

"It's amazing, especially the year we've been having. Just the outreach that people have come through—it’s just amazing," Short said.

The Short family says that, although it's only been seven days, they are eager to begin rebuilding as soon as possible.

They would also like to thank the first responders and community members for their support during this challenging time. There has also been a GoFundMe page created to help rebuild their barn, along with other donation options available on the page.