Last month, a proposed condo project in the Town of Gibraltar hit a roadblock when the plan commission recommended against a key land change. Following that, the developer has withdrawn the application.

The plan commission had recommended against rezoning a 7-acre property for the proposed development.

At a town board meeting earlier this month, that recommendation was upheld and forwarded to the county.

The developer has since officially pulled the rezoning application.

Watch below to learn more about the decision:

Proposed condo project in Gibraltar officially withdrawn

"I think after that recommendation from our town board and our plan commission went to the county, is when the developer decided he would pull it and reassess," Gibraltar Town Administrator, Travis Thyssen, said.

Thyssen says the proposal didn’t pass because it didn’t align with the town’s development plan.

While neighbors didn’t determine the outcome, they actively engage in the discussion around new developments. Their input often shapes community conversations about how such projects could impact the area.

"That's a large factor up here. The community wants to know what's going on, and this parcel was no different," Thyssen said.

Neighbors Phil Oson and his wife say they support a property owner’s right to develop their land.

"People should be able to do what they want with their land as long as it's allowed by the town," Phil Oson said.

While respecting the developer’s rights, they’re pleased their own backyard won’t be affected by the project.

"I guess I'd rather keep this a quiet neighborhood," Oson said.

NBC 26 reached out to the developers, DDT Properties LLC, but had not heard back yet at the time this article was published.