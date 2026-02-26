Gibraltar plan commission recommends against condominium rezoning

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — On Monday, the Town of Gibraltar Plan Commission recommended against rezoning a 7.32-acre property for a potential condominium development.

The previous landowner, Bob Spielman, said such a development would be out of character for the area.

His family had owned the property for 62 years before selling it in early January.

"In the offer to purchase, it says right in there in line 250 that they wanted to build a single-family, 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home," Bob Spielman said.

When a neighbor purchased an adjacent parcel, they received a letter about a rezoning request and shared it with Spielman.

"It said that they were wanting to put in a major condominium site development," Spielman said.

The Plan Commission reviewed the rezoning request on Monday. Gibraltar Town Administrator Travis Thyssen said the proposed development does not align with the town’s development plan.

"We don't discourage, but we also want to make sure what we do is well thought out, planned, and that what happens is accepted by the community and is part of the long-range smart growth," Thyssen said.

The Plan Commission's recommendation is just the first step. Next, this will be taken to the Town Board at their next meeting on March 4 at 6 p.m.