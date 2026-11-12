Projected nationwide rise in heating costs may hit Door County, Northeast Wisconsin

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Home heating costs across the nation are expected to rise by more than 7% this winter, which may affect neighbors in Door County and other parts of Northeast Wisconsin.

The increase was reported by the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA), a Washington-based non-profit that tracks heating costs. NEADA projects cost increases in these three categories when it comes to heating:



Heating oil: 70%

Electricity: 6%

Propane: 5%

The organization says that there is uncertainty surrounding global oil supplies due to the war in Iran.

However, natural gas might actually become cheaper this winter.

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Projected nationwide rise in heating costs may hit Door County

Sturgeon Bay neighbor Dave Wilson says he's seen both his electricity and gas bills increase over the years.

"We're probably (paying) $190 to $200 a month on electricity," said Wilson, who has lived in his current house for 47 years. "Whereas 47 years ago, we were probably at less than $20 a month."

He says he heats his home with natural gas, and is happy to see a potential drop in bills.

"I'm glad," Wilson said. "It's a good thing. I would hope that oil prices and some of the gas prices come down also or stabilize at least."

Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) spokesperson Matt Cullen tells NBC 26 that they are still finalizing their winter heating forecasts for natural gas heated homes.

The organization says that they are not expecting a significant change in bills, noting that natural gas storage levels are above the five-year average.

Cullen says WPS has these high levels because of multiple options the organization uses:



Being able to buy and store natural gas in the summer months when it is cheaper

Having fixed contracts for natural gas at fixed prices

Purchasing natural gas from the commodities market

"That approach helps us to be able to avoid kind of the sudden price swings you might see in natural gas as you kind of go throughout the year, or as the forces of supply and demand go through the natural gas market," Cullen said.