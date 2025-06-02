Pride month kicks off with ‘What’s My Pride?’ exhibit

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — On June 1, to kick off Pride Month, Door County nonprofit Open Door Pride unveiled a visual art exhibit featuring local community members sharing what Pride means to them.



Cathy Grier, Founder of Open Door Pride, shares how she started the organization

Different community members getting their portraits taken for next years event

Community members and allies explain the importance of events like “What’s My Pride?”

“What having a small-town Pride organization means is just telling your community, ‘We’re here," Cathy Grier, the founder of Open Door Pride said.

Open Door Pride, a local LGBTQ+ nonprofit organization, hosted its ninth annual 'What’s My Pride?' event at the Articipation Gallery on Madison St. in Sturgeon Bay.

In 2017, after moving to Sturgeon Bay, Grier established Open Door Pride in response to the lack of LGBTQ+ visibility in the community .

The event invites the community to reflect on what ‘Pride’ means to them by writing what they’re proud of on a chalkboard. Their portrait is then taken, and these photos are showcased at the Pride event the following year.

This year, 24 out of 120 portraits were selected for the installation, with the organization curating the exhibit based on the messages that resonated most.

“I’ve seen it grow in the sense that more people keep showing up and the community recognizing, ‘Hey, this [community] is here now," Ally Lori DeLorite said.

Since 2017, DeLorite has been a dedicated ally of Open Door Pride, consistently supporting the LGBTQ+ community through participation in events like ‘What’s My Pride.'

In past years, Michael Wright took part in the portraits alongside friends.

“I think our visibility as gay people is very, very important right now," Michael Wright said.

Being part of the portraits isn’t just about the photo. For Wright, it’s a powerful reminder of how far the community has come and how crucial visibility remains today.

“It makes you feel like you belong, like you're part of the whole. I’ve always felt comfortable here," Wright said.

On Tuesday, June 3, the City of Sturgeon Bay will officially proclaim June as Open Door Pride Month, leading up to the Pride Festival on June 28 at Martin Park.