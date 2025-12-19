DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — With the Powerball jackpot now at $1.5 billion, neighbors are sharing how they’d use the winnings if they hit it big.

After no winner on Wednesday night, the Powerball jackpot has risen to $1.5 billion.

Watch below as our team went through their neighborhoods and asked how neighbors would spend their winnings:

Powerball fever: Neighbors talk life with a billion-dollar jackpot

“I’d love to find some non-profits that need some help," Wendy Woldt from Sturgeon Bay said.

NBC26’s neighborhood reporters went out to see how neighbors would spend the jackpot.

“I would pay a lot of bills and help my family," Michael Morrison from Sturgeon Bay said.

Down in Brillion, neighbor Nathan Cheney has a playful plan for his winnings.

“Helpful shenanigans, like I’m buying everyone’s groceries for an entire year," Nathan Cheney said.

A neighbor of Little Chute, who was traveling up in Door County, says she’d spend the money enjoying time with family and friends.

“I’d share with my friends and family, buy my kids their dream house,” Heidi Sanderfoot from Little Chute said.

Tom Coats from Kaukauna has some practical and generous plans if he hits the jackpot.

"If I won, I’d pay off my vehicle, donate to the food pantry, and take my wife on a vacation," Tom Coats from Kaukauna said.

Some people say a jackpot that big would leave them unsure how to spend it.

“Who knows… go have a party, I guess," one neighbor said.

The $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot can be paid over 30 years or as a lump sum of $679.8 million, before state and federal taxes.

The next drawing is on December 20, and tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. Saturday to be included.