Plans for "SB Social" have the area chewing over mixed opinions

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The owner of SB Social says he wants to offer more to the community.

While many support the idea, some local food truck vendors have concerns about the new business and whether Sturgeon Bay is the right fit.



The owner of Wondrous Hospitality explains how he hopes to bring a new concept to the area

The proposed site of SB Social, a new food truck park that could be coming to Sturgeon Bay

Food Truck vendors across the county who have different concerns about the space

"Why not spend a little bit of our money to invest in our community and beautify this space," Jon Weiskopf, owner of Wondrous Hospitality, said.

Weiskopf plans to soon launch a new food truck park called SB Social at the corner of Second Avenue and Michigan Street.

"I hope everybody can be supportive of new business ventures and new things being tried out. Will it work? I hope it does," Weiskopf said.

The lot currently hosts Lolo’s Food Truck and Sandwich Shop from Sturgeon Bay, along with Taqueria Neri, a Mexican cuisine truck.

Weiskopf hopes to add one more food truck and a wine truck to the lineup.

"Honestly, at this point I probably have mixed thoughts about it," Wally Vartanian, owner of Wally's Weenie Wagon in Bailey's Harbor, said.

Vartanian is concerned that adding more trucks could hurt those already operating in the area during the short season.

"It's developed into a nice number of food trucks that have kinda spread around the county. There are some areas that you're seeing more concentrations of, and Sturgeon Bay is one of them," Vartanian said.

Joelene Brydon, owner of Savor BBQ Restaurant and Food Truck, says she's unsure whether the space can accommodate another truck.

"There was us and another food truck there, which was approximately 10–12 feet long, and there honestly wasn't room for much more than those two food trucks," Brydon said.

The owner of Lolo’s Food Truck, currently operating in the lot that could become SB Social, says she’s open to growth and satisfied with the rent she pays to be there.

Weiskopf says the city will review the design and site plan for the space on June 9.