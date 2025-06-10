“People come all day long:" Door County food pantries struggle amid funding cuts

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Across Door County, neighborhood food pantries are facing a harsh reality: federal funding cuts are leading to emptier shelves and a growing number of people in need.



Adam Peronto, a coordinator of the Door County Food Pantry Coalition, explains the coalition’s mission.

Heidi Penchoff with the Door of Life Food Pantry describes the uptick in neighbors she sees using the pantry

The Door of Life Food Pantry in Sister Bay is open 24/7 for those in need of assistance

Adam Peronto, the Philanthropic Service Officer at the Door County Community Foundation, helps oversee local efforts to fight food insecurity.

"Food insecurity is real and rising in Door County," Peronto said.

The organization oversees a coalition of food pantries across Door County, including Lakeshore CAP in Sturgeon Bay and the Washington Island Community Health Program Food Pantry. Both pantries rely heavily on federal food assistance programs.

"We know our local food pantries have seen an uptick in the amount of people who are coming to their pantries to seek help," Peronto said.

The USDA has cut $7.4 million from Wisconsin’s Local Food Purchase Assistance Program and $500 million from the program nationwide. Meanwhile, the Emergency Food Assistance Program has canceled a food order worth more than $2 million, originally planned for June through September.

Heidi Penchoff, who manages the Door of Life Food Pantry, says they regularly see people of all ages.

"We see quite a few elderly, we see families. Obviously, this is a really tough time for family," Heidi Penchoff said.

Even without federal funding, pantries like Door of Life Food Pantry in Sister Bay are seeing a growing need.

"These get stocked pretty full after church, so we have everything full, and there’s just so much traffic, and people come all day long," Penchoff said.

The Door County Community Foundation reports that more than 30% of local students receive free or reduced-price lunches, and nearly 13% of adults over 60 face food insecurity.

"The grocery prices are high, housing is through the roof, and they have to pay the rent or eat. I think, thank goodness they have a place to come and get some food," Penchoff said.

To meet the growing need, the Door County Community Foundation is planning to open a 10th pantry on the west side of Sturgeon Bay by the end of the summer.