Passing the scoop: What’s next for Not Licked Yet

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A For Sale sign has gone up at Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard in Fish Creek, marking a potential new chapter for the beloved 43-year-old restaurant.



The family owned Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard in Fish Creek, which has been operating since 1982

The Zielke couple explains why they feel it's time to step back

Families explain why they hope the beloved custard restaurant stays the same

Susie Zielke and her husband Clay bought Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard in Fish Creek back in 1982.

"For 43 years we’ve done this, and we can’t do another 43 years," Susie Zielke said.

Though, they were originally just looking for a sailboat.

"If Stanley’s [the owner puts the land] up for sale, [the conversation we had] Sunday night, [was] we’ll buy that and I’ll forget the sailboat. Monday morning it went up for sale. Thursday, it was ours," Clay Zielke said.

Now, they say it’s time to pass the torch and give another family the chance to carry on the tradition they’ve built.

"Somebody who loves it as much as we do," Susie said.

"Yeah, and a younger family," Clay said.

But Clay says, it may not work out perfectly.

"That would be wonderful. Is it necessary? No," Clay said.

The property is currently listed for $3 million.

It’s the second time Susie and Clay Zielke have put the shop on the market.

The first time, they admit they just weren’t ready to let it go but as the years have passed, keeping up has gotten a little harder.

"We used to be open a lot longer but you know, old bones," Susie said.

They’ve welcomed generations of customers, like the Thiels from Neenah.

"We’ve been coming up here camping for over 30 years, and it’s just the place to go to Peninsula State Park, bike in, and get some ice cream," Jen Thiel said.

Her daughter Whitney says it’s hard to imagine Door County without it.

"I’m pretty sad. I feel like it’s a staple of coming up here for vacation. We always stopped at Not Licked," Whitney Thiel said.

The Zielkes say they’re not sure when the right offer will come but until then, they’ll keep scooping custard through October, or until a new owner takes over.