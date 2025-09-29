DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — From kickoff to the final field goal, fans at Kitty O’Reilly’s Irish Pub kept their energy high throughout the game.

We spoke with fans during Sunday's game, watch below:

Packers party in Door county: fans bring the hype to Kitty O’Reilly’s

"I think it's gonna be really crazy, I think it's gonna be really exciting," Andy Kangas a fan said.

Fans gathered at Kitty O’Reilly’s Irish Pub in Sturgeon Bay for their weekly Packers party.

Among them was Andy Kangas, a local boater and lifelong Packers fan, who attends the party for every away game.

"If it's a home game, we go to the game, but you know, the away games we're here at Kitty's for sure," Kangas said.

Ron Lovelien, a Packers fan on vacation from Spooner, Wisconsin, says fans were itching for a victory on Sunday.

"Obviously I'd love to see them win," Ron Lovelien said.

After last week’s game, he wanted to see more from the Pack on the field.

"I hope they start out better than they did last week. It was kinda a boring game last week," Lovelien said.

It was the first Packers party for both him and his dog Yukon.

Across the bar, longtime fan Rocky Rockendors took his usual spot to watch the game.

"We got here about five-thirty, quarter to six, Rocky Rockendors, said.

He’s been attending every Packers game at Kitty O’Reilly’s for as long as he can remember.

"What a great place to watch the game. They always have good specials. It's fun," Rockendors said.

Despite the emotional ups and downs of the game, fans at Kitty’s kept their spirits high throughout.

Even after the game ended in a tie Sunday night, the remaining crowd matched the same energy they brought at kickoff.