'Once the frost hits the phone rings a lot more': N.E.W Door Sober Living sees holiday impact on sobriety

The holidays are here, but for those who may be struggling with substance abuse, staying sober can be challenging around this season.

With the weather getting colder and the sun going down earlier N.E.W Door Sober Living has seen that it can lead to a difficult time for people struggling with addiction and recovery.

"Our turnover rate is definitely higher between like, I'm gonna say like mid-December and March." Co-Founder Elijah Philips said.

At the nonprofit N.E.W Door Sober Living in Sturgeon Bay co-founder Elijah Philips has experienced some of those tough times.

"Once the frost hits the phone rings a lot more. And that's just- it's, I was homeless you know in my active addiction I was homeless for almost nine months, during the summer it's easy to be a vagabond and bounce from couch to couch. Then when it gets cold it's like well this isn't fun anymore," said Philips.

The CDC has reported an 18.08% decrease in drug overdose deaths in Wisconsin from June 2023 to June 2024.

NBC26 spoke with a member who says the N.E.W Door Sober Living has had a major impact on their life.

"This is my second home, like when I'm doing well and I'm not using I'm here if I have any free time," they said.

For more information including how to apply for a stay at the facility, the N.E.W Door Sober Living website has its contact information at the top of the page.