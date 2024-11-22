"Not many people panicking about today's weather," Door county residents unfazed by first snow fall

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Just hours after the first snow fell, it's mostly puddles on the streets of Sturgeon Bay.



Flurries in Sturgeon Bay where the snow melted almost immediately

Amy Labott the owner of Door County Hardware says shoppers are unsure when they should buy snow supplies

Mimi Hall a Clerk at Wilkins and Olander in Sturgeon bay says the snow makes it feel more festive

People in Door County, unfazed during the first snow on Thursday, saying it's a sign the holidays are coming but unsure of how much snow to expect this year.

"Not many people panicking about today's weather at all."

Parts of Northern Door County saw just a dusting to a half an inch of snow in areas like Ephraim, Ellison Bay and Sister Bay. Areas in Southern Door got about three inches of snow.

Door County Hardware owner Amy Labott says it just felt like typical fall weather on Thursday.

"It was more of a rain. For us I don't know I think the lake keeps us a little warmer so we don't see the snowfall probably like down in the [Fox] Valley area" Labott said.

She says last year residents were divided about when to buy snow supplies, seeing a similar trend again this year as we head into the winter season.

"You had the people that bought early but then again you're seeing people that are not buying because we really don't know how much snow we're gonna get this year" Labott said.

Mimi Hall is a Clerk at Wilkins and Olander in Sturgeon Bay and says the weather makes it feel more festive.

"Just the change in the air. The November air has hit and it just feels like holiday season now" Hall said.

She says that living in Door County. the snow comes with the territory.

"We're used to it you know. And the roads get cleared quickly and the sidewalks are cleared quickly. It doesn't really disrupt traffic or commerce" Hall said.

We know more snow will be on the way and you can find more weather updates here.