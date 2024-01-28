No one injured in Door County bar fire

The charred remains of the Rouer's Roadhouse pavilion are mostly still standing after a Saturday night fire

One of the self-proclaimed oldest saloons in Door County, the bar's main building located on County Highway C is unscathed

A bartender said she saw the flames while she was working inside the main saloon where a live band was playing, she then called 9-1-1

A Door County native and Rouer's regular said he has played multiple gigs at the pavilion with his band, he is devastated by the loss of the venue

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The smell of charred wood still hangs in the air here at the Rouer's Roadhouse pavilion. But, no one was hurt. I'm Pari Apostolakos reporting in Door County, where Saturday night a fire broke out at this very building.

"I saw the fire trucks going by and then a friend of mine called me. He said, 'Hey, he heard that Rouer's was on fire,' and my heart sunk."

Ryan Gustafson is a regular at Rouer's Roadhouse bar in Gardner.

"It's a bummer because I play music in this pavilion regularly. I've had a lot of good times … I am devastated, it's still sinking in."

According to a news release from the Brussels-Union-Gardner Fire Department, firefighters cleared the scene by 10:15 Saturday night. According to the fire chief, "The bar area inside the pavilion sustained major fire, smoke and water damage." The bar's main building did not catch fire and is in one piece.

"I saw it was the pavilion and not the building itself, which would be more devastating than it is right now, 'cause it's a landmark here."

Gustafson hopes he will play a gig here again soon. The owners were unavailable to talk with us on Sunday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. In Door County, Pari Apostolakos, NBC 26.