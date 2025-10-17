DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The owners of Therion Ink, bringing their shop to Sturgeon Bay was a no-brainer.

Neighbors say it’s the first tattoo shop to open in the area in more than two years.

We spoke with the owners of the shop, watch below to hear more about why they opened:

No more kitchen tattoos: Therion Ink brings local ink back to Sturgeon Bay

Therion Ink, located on Third Avenue in Sturgeon Bay, is run by Troy Therrien and Candelaria "Cande" Zapata, the former owners of Tattzilla in Green Bay.

"We recognized that there might be a market saturation for tattooing happening," Troy Therrien, co-owner of Therion Ink said. "We were right about that, because now there are quite a few shops there."

Therrien says they kept hearing from friends and family that Sturgeon Bay was an “ink desert."

So the couple decided to bring their art to the peninsula.

"I've heard a lot of people say that they're either driving to Green Bay or Algoma, or some people are still getting kitchen tattoos here in town," Candelaria "Cande" Zapata, co-owner of Therion Ink said.

They signed a lease back in March, and after months of remodeling and waiting on final approval from the health department, they opened their doors last weekend.

"We were gonna go to Shawano, so then again driving and then spending you know how many hours there and driving back home," Kataryn Anderson, a client getting a tattoo said.

Kataryn Anderson was at Therion Ink getting an anniversary tattoo with her husband, and says having a local shop makes a big difference.

"It’s really nice to have the convenience here. It’s literally a five-minute drive from our house, so it’s fantastic," Anderson said.

It’s not just a win for her, but for the whole community. The owners say they hope the new shop will keep tattoo enthusiasts right here in the county and even draw others to Door County for their next piece.